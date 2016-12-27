2 sentenced to 7 years for role in dismemberment
Two men who admitted they took part last spring in planning to dismember a woman who died of a drug overdose are headed to prison for seven years. Randale Banks and Reginald Logan are eligible for day-for-day good time, and with credit for 244 days already served in jail, they could be free in less than three years.
