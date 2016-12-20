12 candidates for Parkland board may ...

12 candidates for Parkland board may be most ever

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The News-Gazette

An even dozen people, 11 of them from Champaign County, have filed to be on the April 4 ballot as candidates for four seats on the Parkland College Board of Trustees. Monday was the last day to file a petition of candidacy to appear on the ballot, and two more contenders - Richard Taylor and Kathleen Robbins, both of Champaign - joined what already was an unusually large field.

