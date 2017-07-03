Weekend crashes cause mostly minor in...

Weekend crashes cause mostly minor injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Area police investigated crashes, burglary over the weekend in Franklin, Adams Counties and across the border in Washington County, Maryland Police log: Weekend crashes cause mostly minor injuries Area police investigated crashes, burglary over the weekend in Franklin, Adams Counties and across the border in Washington County, Maryland Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tJfQ9N CHAMBERSBURG - A Mont Alto man was taken to Chambersburg Hospital Saturday by ambulance following a two-vehicle crash on Falling Spring Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
egor Vincent martz Tue mike martz 4
News Police log (Oct '08) Jul 1 Michael martz 6
News EDITORIAL: C.Q. Smith enriches Chambersburg com... (Feb '10) Jul 1 tazzman65 15
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) Jun 27 weaponX 41
News Greencastle church gets new pastor (Jul '09) Jun 26 Wayne Freed 8
Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa Jun 24 julie 2
vincent eugene martz (Sep '16) Jun 12 Enormous 5
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC