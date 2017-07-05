Police log: Man charged with rape of a child
A Chambersburg man was arrested on July 5 for rape of a child and other charges after Chambersburg Police investigated an incident involving a girl. Police log: Man charged with rape of a child A Chambersburg man was arrested on July 5 for rape of a child and other charges after Chambersburg Police investigated an incident involving a girl.
