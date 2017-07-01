Police log: 1 seriously injured in I-81 crash State police reported a number of crashes on local roads in the past couple days. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tC621g ANTRIM TOWNSHIP - A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the car he was traveling in crashed underneath a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. The passenger, William Schreck, 69, of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, had suspected serious injuries and was flown to York Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

