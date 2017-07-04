Police called to scene of fatal motorcycle crash
Police log: Mercersburg man dies in motorcycle crash Mercersburg man killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2umT4S6 PETERS TOWNSHIP - A 40-year-old Mercersburg man died late Monday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on Buchanan Trail West, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Police said Kevin L. Knight was riding a 1998 Honda east in the 15000 block of Buchanan Trail West at 11:05 p.m. when he lost control on a downhill curve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|egor Vincent martz
|Tue
|mike martz
|4
|Police log (Oct '08)
|Jul 1
|Michael martz
|6
|EDITORIAL: C.Q. Smith enriches Chambersburg com... (Feb '10)
|Jul 1
|tazzman65
|15
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|41
|Greencastle church gets new pastor (Jul '09)
|Jun 26
|Wayne Freed
|8
|Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa
|Jun 24
|julie
|2
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC