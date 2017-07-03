DOH has issued a permit to AES Compassionate Care for a growing operation on Wayne Avenue, and last Thursday issued permits to two businesses for dispensaries to be located on Wayne Avenue and Lincoln Way East. 3 medical marijuana facilities get local permits DOH has issued a permit to AES Compassionate Care for a growing operation on Wayne Avenue, and last Thursday issued permits to two businesses for dispensaries to be located on Wayne Avenue and Lincoln Way East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.