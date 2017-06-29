Vote for your favorite musician in A Cappella &a
Vote for your favorite musician in A Cappella & Unplugged's round 2 The Franklin County Visitors Bureau to vote for their favorite A Cappella & Unplugged semifinalist. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tuFVck The six semi-finalists of Round 2 of A Cappella & Unplugged are Dominik Wiesniewski of Waynesboro, Elly Cooke of Gettysburg, Hollow Rhymes of Chambersburg, Jason Sheffield of McConnellsburg, Jesse Landis of Biglerville, and Tiana Webber of Shippensburg .
