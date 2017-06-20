These companies won permits to grow medicala

These companies won permits to grow medical marijuana in Pennsylvania Twelves companies were awarded permits to grow medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/20/these-companies-won-permits-grow-medical-marijuana-pennsylvania/412539001/ Ilera, of Taylor Township in Fulton County, and AES, of Chambersburg in Franklin County, won the permits in the 13-county region that includes York County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.