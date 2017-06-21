Teen with learner's permit crashes in...

Teen with learner's permit crashes into Reda

There are 2 comments on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from Yesterday, titled Teen with learner's permit crashes into Reda. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:

Teen with learner's permit crashes into Red Lobster A car has crashed into the front of Red Lobster on Wayne Avenue. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sU0EWJ A Chevrolet Cavalier crashed into the side of Red Lobster on Wayne Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Julio

Newville, PA

#1 20 hrs ago
This is tammy w.martz of mcconnellsburg pa this is her Chevrolet cavalier .
the kracken

Chambersburg, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
Julio wrote:
This is tammy w.martz of mcconnellsburg pa this is her Chevrolet cavalier .
Go back to Mexico or wherever the fachk you came from.
