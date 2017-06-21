Teen with learner's permit crashes into Reda
There are 2 comments on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from Yesterday, titled Teen with learner's permit crashes into Reda. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:
Teen with learner's permit crashes into Red Lobster A car has crashed into the front of Red Lobster on Wayne Avenue. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sU0EWJ A Chevrolet Cavalier crashed into the side of Red Lobster on Wayne Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
This is tammy w.martz of mcconnellsburg pa this is her Chevrolet cavalier .
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Go back to Mexico or wherever the fachk you came from.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa
|Jun 15
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|1
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun 5
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 2
|Stink bugs 0
|39
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC