Summer supply drive benefits CASD students
Summer supply drive benefits CASD students Pennsylvania State Education Association held a summer supply drive to benefit students of financially strapped families. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sAZr37 Pennsylvania State Education Association's Education Support Professionals' raised $897 for Homeless Matters, an initiative of community and Chambersburg Area School District employees to assist students without permanent homes.
