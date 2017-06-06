Summer supply drive benefits CASD stu...

Summer supply drive benefits CASD students

Pennsylvania State Education Association's Education Support Professionals' raised $897 for Homeless Matters, an initiative of community and Chambersburg Area School District employees to assist students without permanent homes.

