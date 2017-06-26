Special ed. students to get warehousi...

Special ed. students to get warehousing training

FCCTC has agreed to rent space to the Chambersburg school district, which will open a pilot warehousing logistics training program in the fall Warehousing training will prepare CASHS special needs students for future jobs FCCTC has agreed to rent space to the Chambersburg school district, which will open a pilot warehousing logistics training program in the fall Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tO9eUd On April 12, CASHS students in the autism support program hosted their younger counterparts from Hamilton Heights Elementary School: Cooking and serving lunch to them, entertaining them at a choral concert, reading to them and helping them put their hand prints on an Autism Awareness banner.

