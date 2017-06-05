Police log: Woman accused of overdosing

Police log: Woman accused of overdosing A Fayetteville woman is accused of overdosing in a bathroom and possessing drug paraphernalia, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rXqKaO GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - A Fayetteville woman is accused of overdosing in a bathroom at about 10 p.m. on June 1 in Guilford Township and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

