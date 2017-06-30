Police log: Two charged with endanger...

Police log: Two charged with endangering welfarea

Police log: Two charged with endangering welfare of a child Two were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Waynesboro Police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tyTzLL WAYNESBORO - Joshua D. Gingell and Ashley N. Nolan, both of Waynesboro, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after Waynesboro Police said a juvenile ingested prescription medication.

