Police log: Two charged with endangering welfarea
Police log: Two charged with endangering welfare of a child Two were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Waynesboro Police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tyTzLL WAYNESBORO - Joshua D. Gingell and Ashley N. Nolan, both of Waynesboro, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after Waynesboro Police said a juvenile ingested prescription medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: C.Q. Smith enriches Chambersburg com... (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|tazzman65
|15
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|41
|Greencastle church gets new pastor (Jul '09)
|Jun 26
|Wayne Freed
|8
|Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa
|Jun 24
|julie
|2
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC