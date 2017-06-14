Police log: Police searching for Greencastle man

Police log: Man accused of hitting parked car while under the influence Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Greencastle man who went missing yesterday evening. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2t34CJm CHAMBERSBURG - Paul Edward Miley, 32, Chambersburg, was taken into custody for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after Chambersburg Police said he drove a 2015 Hyundai Azera belonging to someone else on Scotland Avenue and struck at parked vehicle before fleeing on June 3. After hearing the accident, several witnesses followed the fluid trail from the vehicle and located Miley at his home, the report shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.