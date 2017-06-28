Police log: Man unharmed after vehicle rolls overa
Police log: Man unharmed after vehicle rolls over twice A Chambersburg man is unharmed after state police said the vehicle he was driving overturned twice. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tZveM7 Sean A. Carbaugh, 21, was driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute north on Lemar Road at about 12:48 a.m. on June 28, when he drove off the road.
