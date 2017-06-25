Police log: Man seriously injured in motorcyclea
Police log: Local man seriously injured in motorcycle crash Saturday Police investigate multiple crashes over weekend Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tKiHvL GREENE TOWNSHIP -- A Fayetteville man was seriously injured Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle on Mount Pleasant Road and it hit a traffic sign, according to police and hospital reports. Dwight E. Thomas, 47, was northbound on Mount Pleasant at 1:11 p.m. June 24 when he struck gravel and lost control of his motorcycle just north of Brookens Road.
