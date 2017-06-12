Police log: 'KKK' spray-painted on trailer Someone forcibly entered a mobile trailer on Main Street and spray-painted "KKK," police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2slIcpw PETERS TOWNSHIP - Someone forcibly entered a mobile trailer on Main Street and spray-painted "KKK" and vandalized the inside between June 1 and June 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

