Police log: Assault, crashes investigated

Police log: Chambersburg man charged with indecent assault, burglary Chambersburg man charged with indecent assault, another local man wanted for failure to update address under Megans Law Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2th7v9z CHAMBERSBURG - A local man accused of climbing into a woman's bedroom through a window and indecently assaulting her remains in Cumberland County Prison on charges of indecent assault, burglary, criminal trespass and harassment this week, unable to post $50,000 bail. Pennsylvania State Police took Devin Anthony Jacobs, 26, Chambersburg, into custody following the early morning incident June 14, according to a news release.

