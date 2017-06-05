Police ID victim of fatal I-81 construction zone accident
State police on Saturday said Micheal J. Friendly of Hazleton is the line painting crew member who died after being struck by an SUV while working on Interstate 81 on Friday night. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Friendly was employed by a contracted firm that was engaged in line painting in Greene Township in Franklin County.
