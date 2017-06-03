PHOTOS: Fire destroys Latern Lane townhome
Fire billows from a townhouse on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 316 Lantern Lane, Chambersburg, in the Mill Creek community. No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Stink bugs 0
|39
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|May 26
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|4
|Edith's Pizza (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Earl the
|13
|rigor Vincent martz
|May 22
|friend
|1
|vincent martz egor
|May 20
|Lex8
|4
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|May 18
|Testing
|31
|vanish
|May 18
|Testing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC