New evidence shows Raschid tried to swaya

'Dad, are you nuts?': New evidence shows Raschid tried to sway his sentencing Old allegations were renewed Friday and new allegations come out of Raschid's post-conviction actions. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2snUvyr CHAMBERSBURG - During an emotional, difficult sentencing hearing Friday morning, several new or renewed pieces of evidence were discussed regarding former Chambersburg-area doctor Sohael Raschid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.