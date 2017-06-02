New evidence shows Raschid tried to s...

New evidence shows Raschid tried to swaya

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

'Dad, are you nuts?': New evidence shows Raschid tried to sway his sentencing Old allegations were renewed Friday and new allegations come out of Raschid's post-conviction actions. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2snUvyr CHAMBERSBURG - During an emotional, difficult sentencing hearing Friday morning, several new or renewed pieces of evidence were discussed regarding former Chambersburg-area doctor Sohael Raschid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) Fri Stink bugs 0 39
vincent eugene martz (Sep '16) May 26 Mcconnellsburg pa... 4
Edith's Pizza (Jul '12) May 25 Earl the 13
rigor Vincent martz May 22 friend 1
vincent martz egor May 20 Lex8 4
vince martz (Jul '14) May 18 Testing 31
vanish May 18 Testing 2
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,583 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC