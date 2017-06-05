Mobile home fire ruled arson, arrest made
Mobile home fire ruled arson, arrest made A Chambersburg woman is accused of lighting her bedspread on fire, causing major damage to a mobile home. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rWP2ls Cherith Ann Yoder, 37, is charged with felon arson and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to online court documents .
