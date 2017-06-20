Lawmakers pose 50 percent hike for do...

Lawmakers pose 50 percent hike for dog licenses

Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Lawmakers pose 50 percent hike for dog licenses Dog Law bureau could run out of money Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tp40hr HARRISBURG -- Some lawmakers have proposed hiking Pennsylvania's dog license fee more than 50 percent to shore up the agency that inspects commercial kennels and monitors dangerous dogs. The state faces "the very real prospect of a deficit" in the primary source of funding for the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, according to Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

