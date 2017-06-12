Junior Firefighters Academy will teach lifea
Junior Firefighters Academy will teach life lessons Franklin County fire service professionals take kids interested in being firefighters through the paces at upcoming academy. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sUOCZS Ben Holmquist and his crew of professional firefighters welcomed 42 cadets to the 11th annual Junior Firefighter Academy in July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun 5
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 2
|Stink bugs 0
|39
|Edith's Pizza (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Earl the
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC