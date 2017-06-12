Junior Firefighters Academy will teach lifea

Junior Firefighters Academy will teach life lessons Franklin County fire service professionals take kids interested in being firefighters through the paces at upcoming academy. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sUOCZS Ben Holmquist and his crew of professional firefighters welcomed 42 cadets to the 11th annual Junior Firefighter Academy in July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.