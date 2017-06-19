Jeff-Morgan graduates to star in NBCa s Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge
Shown in Qualifiers Night 3 of NBC's “Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge” are members of team Better Halves, from left, Steve Myers, Chris Anne Beardslee-Myers, Yeniz Parton and Courtney and Ryan Kaczmark, both graduates of Jefferson-Morgan Middle/High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa
|Jun 15
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|1
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun 5
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 2
|Stink bugs 0
|39
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC