Historic school's transformation officially begins
A groundbreaking ceremony Friday officially kicked off developer Vern McKissick's long-awaited $10 million redevelopment project to turn old school into apartments, office space. Historic Chambersburg school's transformation officially begins with groundbreaking A groundbreaking ceremony Friday officially kicked off developer Vern McKissick's long-awaited $10 million redevelopment project to turn old school into apartments, office space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Sat
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun 5
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 2
|Stink bugs 0
|39
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|May 26
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|4
|Edith's Pizza (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Earl the
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC