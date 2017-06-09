Historic school's transformation officially begins

A groundbreaking ceremony Friday officially kicked off developer Vern McKissick's long-awaited $10 million redevelopment project to turn old school into apartments, office space. Historic Chambersburg school's transformation officially begins with groundbreaking A groundbreaking ceremony Friday officially kicked off developer Vern McKissick's long-awaited $10 million redevelopment project to turn old school into apartments, office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.