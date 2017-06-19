Here are the basics on the winners of...

Here are the basics on the winners of permits to grow medical marijuana in the Harrisburg region

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: PennLive.com

Two entities have won permits to grow and process medical marijuana in the region of the state that includes Harrisburg. One will be located in Chambersburg in Franklin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa Jun 15 Mcconnellsburg pa... 1
vincent eugene martz (Sep '16) Jun 12 Enormous 5
Kenzo restaurant Jun 10 Skip 11
News PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11) Jun 9 Pug 132
vanish Jun 7 Dick 3
vince martz (Jul '14) Jun 5 friend 32
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) Jun 2 Stink bugs 0 39
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC