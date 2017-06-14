Franklin County officer charged in inmate sexa

Franklin County officer charged in in...

Franklin County officer charged in inmate sex incident Charges were filed against Jennifer Stanley through Magisterial District Court for institutional sexual assault. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2t3DnhU CHAMBERSBURG -- A female correctional officer at the Franklin County Jail was charged Wednesday with institutional sexual assault against a male inmate, according to state police.

