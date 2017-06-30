Four Hoffman Homes employees failed t...

Four Hoffman Homes employees failed to reporta

Four employees of Hoffman Homes, a psychiatric residential treatment facility for children, all were made aware of possible sexual abuse toward a child, but did not make a report to proper authorities. Four at Hoffman Homes charged with failure to report child abuse Four employees of Hoffman Homes, a psychiatric residential treatment facility for children, all were made aware of possible sexual abuse toward a child, but did not make a report to proper authorities.

