Former Pa. doctor gets up to 95 years for drugging 3 women, abusing 23 minutes ago

A Pennsylvania doctor who has since lost his medical license will spend 30 to 95 years in prison for drugging two women and a teenage girl at his home, then sexually abusing two of them. Former Chambersburg doctor Sohael Raschid told a Franklin County judge on Friday that he gave the wrong dose of drugs to one victim, nothing more.

