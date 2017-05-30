Former Pa. doctor gets up to 95 years for drugging 3 women, abusing 23 minutes ago
A Pennsylvania doctor who has since lost his medical license will spend 30 to 95 years in prison for drugging two women and a teenage girl at his home, then sexually abusing two of them. Former Chambersburg doctor Sohael Raschid told a Franklin County judge on Friday that he gave the wrong dose of drugs to one victim, nothing more.
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Stink bugs 0
|39
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|May 26
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|4
|Edith's Pizza (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Earl the
|13
|rigor Vincent martz
|May 22
|friend
|1
|vincent martz egor
|May 20
|Lex8
|4
|vanish
|May 18
|Testing
|2
