Former middle school employee accused ofa

Former CAMS South employee accused of insurance fraud A former Chambersburg resident is accused of illegally filing for worker's compensation when working in the area. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tCYHuZ CHAMBERSBURG - A former middle school employee faces charges for insurance fraud and theft, for allegedly holding a job while receiving worker's compensation payments.

