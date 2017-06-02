Former Chambersburg area doctor was sentenced to 30-95 years for sex crimes relating to drugging two women and one teen, assaulting two of them. Former doctor sentenced to 30-95 years in prison for sex crimes Former Chambersburg area doctor was sentenced to 30-95 years for sex crimes relating to drugging two women and one teen, assaulting two of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.