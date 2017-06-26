FCCTC nursing center campaign crosses halfwaya

Summit Health donation puts FCCTC nursing center campaign over halfway point FCCTC's new nursing facility will be named the Summit Health Center for Nursing and Health Science Education Campus Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tf3qpU A second large donation to the building fund for permanent home for Career Tech's Practical Nursing Program brought the school's fund raising campaign for the new building to $291,300, or 58.26 percent of the campaign's goal. Franklin County Commissioner Bob Thomas, right, takes a photograph of Summit Health CEO/President Patrick O'Donnell and Jan Collier, nurse administrator of Franklin County Practical Nursing Program.

