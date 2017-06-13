Elm Street Program OK'd for another 5 years
Elm Street Program OK'd for another 5 years Chambersburg council has endorsed a program that has revitalized 168 properties in nine years. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sYQUqV ART Research Enterprises, is doing maintenance work on Chambersburg Memorial Fountain, Tuesday, May, 9, 2017, said Becky Ault, one of the Lancaster company's primary owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun 5
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 2
|Stink bugs 0
|39
|Edith's Pizza (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Earl the
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC