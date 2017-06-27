ChambersFest starts July 7: Check out...

ChambersFest starts July 7: Check out the schedule

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

ChambersFest starts July 7: Check out the schedule Here are the events happening July 7-15 at the 31st annual ChambersFest. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tRQbIy Chambersburg non-profit Building Our Pride in Chambersburg needs money to keep its summer enrichment program for the community's youth running this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) 22 hr weaponX 41
News Greencastle church gets new pastor (Jul '09) Mon Wayne Freed 8
Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa Jun 24 julie 2
vincent eugene martz (Sep '16) Jun 12 Enormous 5
Kenzo restaurant Jun 10 Skip 11
News PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11) Jun 9 Pug 132
vanish Jun 7 Dick 3
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC