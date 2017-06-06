Chambersburg founder's descendants re...

Chambersburg founder's descendants receive rosea

Three generations of the Chambers family participated in the 249th Rose Rent service at Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring Three generations of Chambers family participate in 249th 'rose rent' Three generations of the Chambers family participated in the 249th Rose Rent service at Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2s0NJll Three generations of the family of Benjamin Chambers participated in the 249th annual Rose Rose ceremony at Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring on June 4. Pictured from left to right: Sarah Lenard with Margaret Lenard , Catherine Gartenberg , Deb Petrilla , Reverend Laura Hart, Reverend Dr. Andrew Hart.

