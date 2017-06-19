BOPIC needs help to keep program running

Chambersburg non-profit Building Our Pride in Chambersburg needs money to keep its summer enrichment program for the community's youth running this year. Executive Director Jack Jones says it will take another $45,000 to keep the program running a full six week and add multi-cultural leadership training program for 7th and 8th graders.

