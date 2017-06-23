Boneless, skinless, pretzel-encrusted chicken from Wishbone.
Michael Klein, editor/producer of Philly.com/food, has written about Philadelphia's restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, "Table Talk," and on his Philly.com blog, "The Insider." Philly's fried-chicken game has come a long way of late, with birds of many ethnic and regional backgrounds joining the traditional Southern-fried efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa
|Sat
|julie
|2
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Jun 5
|friend
|32
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Jun 2
|Stink bugs 0
|39
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC