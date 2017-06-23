Boneless, skinless, pretzel-encrusted chicken from Wishbone.

Michael Klein, editor/producer of Philly.com/food, has written about Philadelphia's restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, "Table Talk," and on his Philly.com blog, "The Insider." Philly's fried-chicken game has come a long way of late, with birds of many ethnic and regional backgrounds joining the traditional Southern-fried efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.