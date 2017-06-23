Boneless, skinless, pretzel-encrusted...

Boneless, skinless, pretzel-encrusted chicken from Wishbone.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Philly.com

Michael Klein, editor/producer of Philly.com/food, has written about Philadelphia's restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, "Table Talk," and on his Philly.com blog, "The Insider." Philly's fried-chicken game has come a long way of late, with birds of many ethnic and regional backgrounds joining the traditional Southern-fried efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa Sat julie 2
vincent eugene martz (Sep '16) Jun 12 Enormous 5
Kenzo restaurant Jun 10 Skip 11
News PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11) Jun 9 Pug 132
vanish Jun 7 Dick 3
vince martz (Jul '14) Jun 5 friend 32
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) Jun 2 Stink bugs 0 39
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC