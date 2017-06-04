Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc
Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period.
