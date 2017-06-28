68 charged with welfare fraud
Welfare fraud charges have been filed against 68 individuals across Pennsylvania by the Office of Inspector General in May, according to a news release. 68 charged with welfare fraud Welfare fraud charges have been filed against 68 individuals across Pennsylvania by the Office of Inspector General in May, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|weaponX
|41
|Greencastle church gets new pastor (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Wayne Freed
|8
|Vincent e martz Mercersburg pa
|Jun 24
|julie
|2
|vincent eugene martz (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Enormous
|5
|Kenzo restaurant
|Jun 10
|Skip
|11
|PO LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sirens give false impr... (May '11)
|Jun 9
|Pug
|132
|vanish
|Jun 7
|Dick
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC