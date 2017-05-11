Woman sentenced to jail after theft from twoa

Woman sentenced to jail after theft from two employers A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from two eye doctors was sentenced to jail Wednesday. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pD9AJQ CHAMBERSBURG - Two Chambersburg eye doctors watched Wednesday, as the woman who stole potentially several hundred thousand dollars from them was sentenced to jail, and to pay restitution that "likely barely scratches the surface" of what she stole.

