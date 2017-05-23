Three men charged in attempted homicide beating

Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rN6LZ9 GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - Three Chambersburg-area men face charges for attempted murder after they allegedly beat another man with their fists and a hammer. Trevor Gene Dykes, 19, of St. Thomas, and Matthew Allen Clever, 24, and Dustin Kenneth Clever, 22, both of Chambersburg, are each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, according to online court documents filed against each man.

