Sentenced to a social media ban: Still-rare issuea
A recent case in Franklin County puts the spotlight on the constitutionality of judges including social media bans in criminal sentences. Sentenced to a social media ban: Still-rare issue reaches top court A recent case in Franklin County puts the spotlight on the constitutionality of judges including social media bans in criminal sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Kellan Reaver? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|REEES
|24
|Kenzo restaurant
|May 5
|mountainbilly
|10
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May 2
|mountainbilly
|6
|Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10)
|Apr 30
|Jerry pennie
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC