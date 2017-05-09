Police log: Three injured in fight
Police log: Three injured in fight Three people were injured after police said they got into a fight. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2psWRJY GUILFORD TOWNSHIP - Three people were injured after they got into a fight the evening of April 26, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Kellan Reaver? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|REEES
|24
|Kenzo restaurant
|May 5
|mountainbilly
|10
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May 2
|mountainbilly
|6
|Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10)
|Apr 30
|Jerry pennie
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC