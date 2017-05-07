Police log: Suspect sought in 'missile' incident
Local police are looking for a suspect who threw something at a moving vehicle on North Main Street on May 6. Police log: Suspect sought in 'missile' incident Local police are looking for a suspect who threw something at a moving vehicle on North Main Street on May 6. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pUbNo7 CHAMBERSBURG - Local police are looking for a suspect who threw something at a moving vehicle on North Main Street on May 6, damaging the passenger side of the car. Chambersburg Police Department said a woman was traveling south on North Main Street when something hit the back passenger rear door of her car and damaged it.
