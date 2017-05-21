Police log:: Sobriety checkpoints set for Fultona
Police log:: Sobriety checkpoints set for Fulton County Pennsylvania State Police will conduct sobriety checkpoints throughout Fulton County in the upcoming weeks. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qIxE2h Motorists that encounter the checkpoints will be stopped briefly, then be allowed to continue their journey unless there is an indication a driver has consumed alcohol or controlled substances, or committed any other violation of the law.
