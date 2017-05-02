Police log: Man's vehicle stolen out of parkinga
Police log: Man's vehicle stolen out of parking lot Chambersburg police are looking for a man who committed a "short change scam" at Rite Aid Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qv25ql CHAMBERSBURG - Police are looking for a man who committed a "short change scam" at Rite Aid, 415 E. Queen St., on April 12. According to Chambersburg Police, the man confused the cashier and used $500 worth of $20 bills to pay for two $500 prepaid cards, then left the store. The man was white and was wearing a blue hat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|5 hr
|elf
|8
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|Tue
|mountainbilly
|6
|Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10)
|Apr 30
|Jerry pennie
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC