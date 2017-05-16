Police log: Man charged after making ...

Police log: Man charged after making threats ata

Tuesday May 16

Police log: Man charged after making threats at baseball game A Shippensburg man was charged after he allegedly made threats during a baseball game, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qpGCRU SHIPPENSBURG - A Shippensburg man was charged after Shippensburg Police responded to a report of man making threats at a baseball game.

