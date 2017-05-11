Police investigating multiple break-ins in Chambersburg
The break-ins occurred in the 900 block of S. Main St. and Industrial Drive between 10 p.m. on May 8 and 7 a.m. on May 9. During these incidents, an unknown person or persons broke multiple windows and rummaged through at least two of the buildings. However, it appears that a suspect was not wearing shoes at the time of the break-ins and had been cut by the broken glass.
